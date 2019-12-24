Portugal's VËLLA To Release Debut Album In Spring 2020; Artwork Revealed

Lisbon, Portugal-based metal outfit, Vëlla, will release their debut album, Coma, during spring 2020 via Raising Legends Records. The album artwork can be seen below.

The entire album is being recorded at Raising Legends Lisboa studios, with the band's bass player, Caesar Craveiro, in charge of the production, mix and mastering duties.

In the words of the guitar player Oz Vilesov, "This is a record with several nuances within the metal universe, and the same music can go from a melancholic and melodic vibe to a fast and destructive abyss. We never thought of a specific genre we wanted to follow because we preferred it to be the music to talk and guide us and then we decide what to do with it."

"Mannequin", the first video/single from Coma, will be worldwide released on January 14, with the band promising to reveal more songs before the album's release.

Lineup:

Pedro Lopes - Vocals

Caesar Craveiro - Bass, backing vocals

Paulo Adelino - Drums

Mário Rui - Guitars

Oz Vilesov - Guitars