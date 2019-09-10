Portugal's WELLS VALLEY Release New Single / Video "Pleroma"; New Album To Be Released November 2019 - "A Chasm Of Voluminous, Haunting Atmospheres"

Portuguese avantgarde metal group Wells Valley brings you their new track "Pleroma" filled with anguish and despair, taken from their new album, Reconcile The Antinomy, out November 8th CD/Digital via Black Lion Records. Vinyl to be released by Chaosphere Recordings and Raging Planet

""Pleroma", the second track from Reconcile The Antinomy is a chasm of voluminous, haunting atmospheres that seems poured from another realm." Check out the video below.

Stay tuned for album details. Check out the official Wells Valley facebook page here.