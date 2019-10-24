Portugal’s APOTHEUS Release New Single "The Darkest Sun"; Tour Dates Announced

Portuguese progressive melodic metal group Apotheus have released a new single, "The Darkest Sun." It is available for streaming below.

With Halloween approaching, Apotheus is getting ready for the launch of their new album, The Far Star, coming October 31st via Black Lion Records. The band is currently lining up to head out on the road in support of their new creation.

The Far Star is out October 31st on / digital worldwide. Stay uned for album details.

Catch the band on tour with Moonshade this November. Dates are listed below.



