Portugal’s BURN DAMAGE Release “Acid Rain” Video

Portuguese death-metal newcomers Burn Damage have premiered a new music video for the song “Acid Rain” from their imminent debut full-length album, Age Of Vultures, due out on January 15th via Raging Planet.

Recorded and mixed by Nuno Pardal and Hugo Andrade (Switchtense) at Ultrasound Studios and mastered by Daniel Cardoso (Anathema), the band’s follow-up to 2013’s five-track EP Reborn features eight tracks of pummelling and groovy death-metal with some thrash-metal influences.

Tracklisting:

“Age Of Vultures”

“My Own Game”

“Seventh Seal”

“4 Four Little Pigs”

“Refugee”

“Slaughterhouse Of Cowards”

“Acid Rain”

“Beyond Good And Evil”

“Acid Rain” video: