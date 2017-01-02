Portugal’s PESTIFER To Release Debut Album In February; “Mars Exult” Track Streaming

Lavadome Productions have announced another outburst of massive death metal destruction in the form of Execration Diatribes, the debut album from Portuguese trio, Pestifer.

The album contains nine raging compositions of the finest death metal havoc and will be released on February 14th. The new song, "Mars Exult”, is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“March Of The Dead Orchestra”

“Mars Exult”

“Brutal Eruption Of Chaos”

“Dark Dimensions”

“Enslavement Of God”

“Awaken By Death”

“Nothing Remains”

“Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI”

“Confront Death”

“Mars Exult”:

Pestifer is:

Pedro Silva - Guitars and Vocals

Jorge Marinho - Bass

Diogo Pereira - Drums

(Photo - João Fitas)