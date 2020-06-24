Portugal’s SULLEN Signs To Intromental Worldwide
June 24, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of the Portuguese progressive masters, Sullen.
Despite their roots, Sullen seek for new approaches and wander along darker and taciturn paths, without constituting a resignation to the ethereal. Sullen want, essentially, for the music to reflect their perception of the world, reality, of matter and spirit - a very personal journey which covers a diversity of experiences and moods; of tension and revolt; of purge and peace.
Sullen lineup:
David Pais - Vocals
Pedro Mendes - Guitars
André Ribeiro - Guitars
Ricardo Pinto - Bass
Marcelo Aires - Drums/percussion/keys