POSSESSED And PESTILENCE Teaming Up For North American Tour In March / April 2020

Details have yet to be revealed, but a teaser poster reveals that Possessed and Pestilence will team up through March / April 2020 for a North American tour. The Black Moriah have been confirmed as support, dates will be revealed soon.

Earlier this year, Possessed released their first album in over three decades, Revelations Of Oblivion, via Nuclear Blast Records. The band released the music video for "Graven" back in May. Directed by Scott Hansen (Willie Nelson, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Deicide and Prong), the video features actor and friend of the band, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Constantine, The Brothers Grimm).

Jeff Becerra comments, "We are extremely excited to release our new music video for the song 'Graven'. This is actually our very first cinematic music video. I want to say thank you to my good friend Peter Stormare for everything and for being such an amazing inspiration. Of course, thank you to my band mates. And to Nuclear Blast."

Possessed also released part five of their multi-part documentary series, entitled The Creation Of Death Metal. In the clip, the band discuss staying true to their original sound while creating the band's first new material in over three decades. Watch below:

Revelations Of Oblivion was recorded at NRG studios and Titan Studios with Jeff Becerra as executive producer and Daniel Gonzalez as co-producer for the album. Mixing and mastering was handled by Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios in Sweden. For the artwork, the band enlisted Polish artist Zbigniew Bielak to create a piece that brought back the notion of true fear that was once associated with the idea of evil.

Order Revelations Of Oblivion in the format of our choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Chant Of Oblivion"

"No More Room In Hell"

"Dominion"

"Damned"

"Demon"

"Abandoned"

"Shadowcult"

"Omen"

"Ritual"

"The Word"

"Graven"

"Temple Of Samael"

"Shadowcult" live video:

"No More Room In Hell" visualizer:

Lineup:

Jeff Becerra - vocals

Daniel Gonzalez - guitars

Emilio Marquez - drums

Robert Cardenas - bass

Claudeous Creamer - guitars