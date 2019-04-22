POSSESSED Discuss Regional Differences In The Sound Of Death Metal; Video

Possessed will released their first album in over three decades, Revelations Of Oblivion, on May 10 via Nuclear Blast Records. In this new video trailer, the band discuss the regional differences in the sound of death metal.

Revelations Of Oblivion was recorded at NRG studios and Titan Studios with Jeff Becerra as executive producer and Daniel Gonzalez as co-producer for the album. Mixing and mastering was handled by Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios in Sweden. For the artwork, the band enlisted Polish artist Zbigniew Bielak to create a piece that brought back the notion of true fear that was once associated with the idea of evil.

“Working with Peter was a fantastic experience. We put a great deal of thought into who we wanted to produce our new album. Since we hadn't made an all-new material release in well over 30 years, it was essential that we found the right person. Peter's name kept coming up over and over, and after speaking with my bandmates they all really liked Peter as he is more organic, and somebody we felt would fit in well with our process.”

Tracklisting:

"Chant Of Oblivion"

"No More Room In Hell"

"Dominion"

"Damned"

"Demon"

"Abandoned"

"Shadowcult"

"Omen"

"Ritual"

"The Word"

"Graven"

"Temple Of Samael"

Lineup:

Jeff Becerra - vocals

Daniel Gonzalez - guitars

Emilio Marquez - drums

Robert Cardenas - bass

Claudeous Creamer - guitars

(Photos - Hannah Verbeuren)