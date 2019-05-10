POSSESSED Release Part 4 Of "The Creation Of Death Metal" Documentary; Revelations Of Oblivion Album Out Now

Possessed have released their first album in over three decades, Revelations Of Oblivion, via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration of the release, the band offer part four of their multi-part documentary series, entitled The Creation Of Death Metal. Watch as they discuss the origin of the logo and the evolution of death metal, below:

Jeff Becerra comments, "All of us are extremely excited about the release of this new album. Been a very long time coming and this one is for all of you."

Revelations Of Oblivion was recorded at NRG studios and Titan Studios with Jeff Becerra as executive producer and Daniel Gonzalez as co-producer for the album. Mixing and mastering was handled by Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios in Sweden. For the artwork, the band enlisted Polish artist Zbigniew Bielak to create a piece that brought back the notion of true fear that was once associated with the idea of evil.

Pre-order Revelations Of Oblivion in the format of our choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Chant Of Oblivion"

"No More Room In Hell"

"Dominion"

"Damned"

"Demon"

"Abandoned"

"Shadowcult"

"Omen"

"Ritual"

"The Word"

"Graven"

"Temple Of Samael"

"Shadowcult" live video:

"No More Room In Hell" visualizer:

Lineup:

Jeff Becerra - vocals

Daniel Gonzalez - guitars

Emilio Marquez - drums

Robert Cardenas - bass

Claudeous Creamer - guitars

(Photos - Hannah Verbeuren)