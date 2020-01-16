POSSESSED Reveal Official Dates For Revelations Of The Ancients North American Tour 2020; PESTILENCE, THE BLACK MORIAH To Support

The architects of death metal, Possessed, announce their Revelations Of The Ancients North American Tour 2020. The 17-date trek presented by Eternal Rock and Asteri Agency will kick off on March 17 in Houston, TX and will make stops in Toronto, Brooklyn and Richmond before concluding in Tampa, FL on April 3. Joining the band as direct support is Pestilence with special guests The Black Moriah.

Jeff Becerra comments. "Hell-o! This is Jeff Becerra from Possessed. Hoping to see you out on our upcoming North American Revelations of the Ancients tour this March/April where we will be touring with our Brothers from Pestilence and The Black Moriah. You really don’t want to miss this one as it’s gonna be a banger!! See you very soon."

Tickets for the tour are available for purchase here.

Tour dates:

March

17 - Houston, TX - White Back Music Hall

18 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Harpos Concert Theatre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Ottawa, ON - Velvet Underground

24 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Autreuil

25 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Motel

28 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

29 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

31 - Manchester, NH - Jewell

April

1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry Theatre

2 - Atlanta, GA - 529

3 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

Lineup:

Jeff Becerra - vocals

Daniel Gonzalez - guitars

Emilio Marquez - drums

Robert Cardenas - bass

Claudeous Creamer - guitars

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)