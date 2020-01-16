POSSESSED Reveal Official Dates For Revelations Of The Ancients North American Tour 2020; PESTILENCE, THE BLACK MORIAH To Support
January 16, 2020, an hour ago
The architects of death metal, Possessed, announce their Revelations Of The Ancients North American Tour 2020. The 17-date trek presented by Eternal Rock and Asteri Agency will kick off on March 17 in Houston, TX and will make stops in Toronto, Brooklyn and Richmond before concluding in Tampa, FL on April 3. Joining the band as direct support is Pestilence with special guests The Black Moriah.
Jeff Becerra comments. "Hell-o! This is Jeff Becerra from Possessed. Hoping to see you out on our upcoming North American Revelations of the Ancients tour this March/April where we will be touring with our Brothers from Pestilence and The Black Moriah. You really don’t want to miss this one as it’s gonna be a banger!! See you very soon."
Tour dates:
March
17 - Houston, TX - White Back Music Hall
18 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Harpos Concert Theatre
22 - Toronto, ON - The Brass Monkey
23 - Ottawa, ON - Velvet Underground
24 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Autreuil
25 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Motel
28 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
29 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
31 - Manchester, NH - Jewell
April
1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry Theatre
2 - Atlanta, GA - 529
3 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
Lineup:
Jeff Becerra - vocals
Daniel Gonzalez - guitars
Emilio Marquez - drums
Robert Cardenas - bass
Claudeous Creamer - guitars
(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)