POSSESSED - Video Of Entire Oakland Show Available

February 2, 2019, 2 hours ago

On January 9th, Possessed performed at the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA. Video of the complete show is available below courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Pentagram"
"Beyond the Gates"
"The Eyes of Horror"
"Evil Warriors"
"Tribulation"
"Seance"
"The Heretic"
"My Belief"
"Abandoned"
"Storm in My Mind"
"Burning in Hell"
"Shadowcult"
"The Exorcist"
"Swing of the Axe"
"Fallen Angel"
"Death Metal"

Encore:
"Seven Churches"
"Satan's Curse"

 



