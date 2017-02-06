POSTHUMAN ABOMINATION Signs To Comatose Music

Comatose Music welcomes Posthuman Abomination to the growing ranks of the death metal elite. The band has marked the occasion with the release of its first-ever track, "Crafting Life".

This accomplished Italian trio was formed in 2014, comprised of musicians from Devangelic, Natrium and Xenomorphic Contamination. Originally founded as a studio project only, Posthuman Abomination has now focused their attention to becoming a band that is active and performing live.

The group is currently hard at work composing its debut full length, Transcending Embodiment, which is planned for release in early 2018. Inspired by the likes of Suffocation, Disavowed and Deeds Of Flesh; expect a hard hitting bombardment of supreme brutal death metal.

Posthuman Abomination lineup:

Lorenzo Orrù - vocals

Max Santarelli - guitars

Marco Coghe - drums