POUGHKEEPSIE Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; New EP Out In December

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Los Angeles California's brutal deathgrind butchers Poughkeepsie and are set to release their new album EP entitled Macrocosmic Demise December 21st as a Digital Album.

Despite the band name, Poughkeepsie are a Los Angeles based Deathgrind three-piece, taking their name from the horrid and brutal murders that took place in Poughkeepsie New York in the 1990's. Macrocosmic Demise hits you straight in the face, as Poughkeepsie takes the 'brutal deathgrind' approach to a new level of intensity with fast change ups, heavy double kicks, constant blastbeats, low growls/gutturals, groovy bass lines and crunchy riffs. Preorders available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“I Am”

“Passive Aggressive Disorder”

“Garbage Disposal”

“Cult”

“Liver Rot”

“Fukt”

“Passive Aggressive Disorder”: