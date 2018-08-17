POWER QUEST Announce New Guitarist George “The Kid” Karafotis

Power Quest have welcomed guitarist George “The Kid” Karafotis into the band, replacing Andy Kopczyk who left the band earlier this year. Hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece, George also plays in the bands Vermillion Days (Greece) and Wild Willy’s Gang (Norway) and was previously a member of Raven Lord and Exorcism.

Power Quest keyboardist and founder member Steve Williams had this to say on the matter.

“It’s fantastic news to have George as part of the band. I’ve known him for a couple of years now and our drummer Rich has known him for 5 years since they played together in Raven Lord. George obviously brings a highly skilled level of guitar playing to the table but in addition to that he also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. On top of that he’s just a bloody nice bloke haha! I look forward to hitting the road and the studio with George in the months and years to come. Welcome aboard matey”

George recently travelled to Southampton, UK to meet the band and undertake his first photo shoot as a PQ member ahead of rehearsals and live shows coming later in the year.

George commented as follows

“I can't even describe how happy and excited I am for this new era! It feels so amazing to be a part of this great group of smart, hardworking and really talented musicians. I felt so welcome from the very first minute during the photo shoot that I wasn't even sure if I was a new member or if we had been playing together for a few years. I could feel the chemistry already. It was like the perfect balance of espresso and milk in a good hot cappuccino, hahaha!

“When I first met Rich, he introduced me to Power Quest and I must say that I got stuck with the Blood Alliance album for many months, so when Steve contacted me about the guitarist's position some weeks ago, I felt that it was a straight ‘YES’ before we even talked about the rest of the band's obligations.

“I am really looking forward to hitting the road and the studio with my mates and deliver some high quality power metal to all of our friends/fans for many years to come! The Quest just started for me, see you all soon \m/"

Tour dates:

November

10 – Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brainstorm Festival

15 – Milton Keynes, UK – Crauford Arms

16 – Bridgend, UK – Hobos Music Venue

17 – London, UK – The Underworld

18 – Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

December

5 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy 2

8 – Sheffield, UK – Corporation