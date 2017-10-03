POWER QUEST Debut “Lords Of Tomorrow” Music Video

UK-based melodic power metal band, Power Quest, will release their sixth album, Sixth Dimension, on October 13th via Inner Wound Recordings in Europe/US and on October 11th in Japan via Marquee/Avalon. Watch a video for the album track “Lords Of Tomorrow” below.

Sixth Dimension was mastered by Jens Bogren (Dragonforce, Symphony X, Arch Enemy) and the artwork was created by Felipe Machado Franco (Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Iced Earth). The album includes guest appearances by Anette Olzon (ex-Nightwish), Andrea Martongelli (Arthemis, ex-Power Quest) and Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call).

Steve Williams commented "We are all so excited about this record, probably more so than ever before. I think it has the classic PQ stamp and then some!"

The album, the first PQ album since 2011, will contain nine songs (plus a bonus track for the limited edition CD and for the Japanese market).

Sixth Dimension tracklisting:

“Lords Of Tomorrow”

“Starlight City”

“Kings And Glory”

“Face The Raven”

“No More Heroes”

“Revolution Fighters”

“Pray For The Day”

“Coming Home”

“The Sixth Dimension”

“Lords Of Tomorrow” video:

“Kings And Glory” lyric video:

The album will be available in standard jewel case CD, limited edition digibook (500 copies, includes bonus track) and also limited edition vinyl (500 copies - 200 on gold disc and 300 on black disc). The standard jewel case CD edition is available for pre-order via the links below:

- UK

- Germany

- North America

The band will be touring the UK as special guests of power metal legends Dragonforce this month, taking 11 shows up and down the country.

Keyboardist and founder member Steve Williams commented "It’s going to be a real blast touring the UK with my mates Sam, Herman and the rest of the DF lads. Can’t wait to get started and I think it’s a package that all UK power metal fans have wanted to see for a long time..and now it’s here! See you on the road!"

Power Quest tour dates are listed below.

October (with Dragonforce)

4 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

5 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

6 - Fibbers - York, UK

7 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

8 - Sound Control - Manchester, UK

11 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

12 - Globe - Cardiff, UK

13 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

14 - Wedgewood Rooms - Portsmouth, UK

15 - Forum - Tunbridge Wells, UK

16 - Booking Hall - Dover, UK

October (headline shows)

26 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

27 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Fuel - Cardiff, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK