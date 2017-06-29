POWER QUEST Reveal Sixth Dimension Album Details; Live Date With DRAGONFORCE Confirmed

UK-based melodic power metal band, Power Quest, will release their sixth album, Sixth Dimension, on October 13th via Inner Wound Recordings in Europe/US and on October 11th in Japan via Marquee/Avalon. The album cover, once again designed by Felipe Machado Franco, can be seen below.

Steve Williams commented "We are all so excited about this record, probably more so than ever before. I think it has the classic PQ stamp and then some!"

The album, the first PQ album since 2011, will contain nine songs (plus a bonus track for the limited edition CD and for the Japanese market).

Sixth Dimension tracklisting:

“Lords Of Tomorrow”

“Starlight City”

“Kings And Glory”

“Face The Raven”

“No More Heroes”

“Revolution Fighters”

“Pray For The Day”

“Coming Home”

“The Sixth Dimension”

The album will be available in standard jewel case CD, limited edition digibook and also limited edition vinyl. The standard jewel case CD edition is available for pre-order via the links below:

- UK

- Germany

- North America

The band have announced that they will be touring the UK as special guests of power metal legends Dragonforce in October, taking 11 shows up and down the country.

Keyboardist and founder member Steve Williams commented "It’s going to be a real blast touring the UK with my mates Sam, Herman and the rest of the DF lads. Can’t wait to get started and I think it’s a package that all UK power metal fans have wanted to see for a long time..and now it’s here! See you on the road!"

Power Quest tour dates:

July

16 - SOS Festival - Manchester, UK

August

18 - Sabaton Open Air Festival - Falun, Sweden

September

2 - Evoken Festival - Tokyo, Japan

3 - Evoken Festival - Osaka, Japan

6 - PPUSA Festival - Atlanta, GA

October (with Dragonforce)

4 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

5 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

6 - Fibbers - York, UK

7 - Corporation - Sheffield, UK

8 - Sound Control - Manchester, UK

11 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

12 - Globe - Cardiff, UK

13 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

14 - Wedgewood Rooms - Portsmouth, UK

15 - Forum - Tunbridge Wells, UK

16 - Booking Hall - Dover, UK

October (headline shows)

26 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

27 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Fuel - Cardiff, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK