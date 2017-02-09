POWER QUEST Signs With Inner Wound Recordings; Announcement Video Streaming

Inner Wound Recordings has announced the signing of melodic power metal band, Power Quest, to the label. The band will hit the studio in April and their new album is scheduled to be released in October.

Known for their catchy, uplifting sound and superb live shows, PQ are back to deliver their sixth album in conjunction with Inner Wound. Having toured with the likes of Helloween, Angra, Freedom Call and Symphony X to name but a few, the band are ready to take things to the next level.

Steve Williams of Power Quest comments: “I’m really pleased to have sealed the deal with Emil and Inner Wound for the release of the next PQ opus. We were in discussions for a couple of months, during which time the salient points of the deal were already agreed before I recently flew to Gothenburg to sign the agreement in person. In this age of faceless business it was refreshing to do things the old fashioned way. I'm really excited about this collaboration and we have a lot of cool things planned for the next 12 months.”

Emil Westerdahl of Inner Wound Recordings comments: ‘It's a true pleasure to announce the signing of Power Quest to the label. During the past few months that Steve and I have been in contact it's become clear that we share the same vision for the band and that Power Quest and Inner Wound is a perfect fit. I am really excited about the cooperation and also confident that together we'll be able to take Power Quest to the next level.”

Power Quest lineup:

Ashley Edison - Vocals

Steve Williams - Keyboards

Dan Owen - Guitars

Gav Owen - Guitars

Paul Finnie - Bass

Rich Smith - Drums

Upcoming Power Quest shows:

March

23 - Wedgewood Rooms - Portsmouth, United Kingdom

25 - Hammerfest - Pwllheli, United Kingdom

July

2 - Sin City - Swansea, United Kingdom

16 - SOS Festival - Manchester, United Kingdom

August

18 - Sabaton Open Air - Falun, Sweden

September

6 - ProgPower USA - Atlanta, GA