POWER QUEST – “The Sixth Dimension” Featuring Former NIGHTWISH Singer ANETTE OLZON Streaming

Power Quest, the renowned melodic power metal band based in the UK released their new album Sixth Dimension in October last year through Inner Wound Recordings. The title track "The Sixth Dimension" is now available for streaming below. The song was written by Steve Williams and Richard West (Threshold) and features guest vocals by Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish).

Steve Williams of Power Quest comments:

"It was brilliant to have the opportunity to write this song together with Richard West. We've known each other for many years and Richard was previously involved in a production capacity with the Master of Illusion album back in 2008. It's turned out to be one of my favourite PQ songs and hopefully I'll have the opportunity to work with Richard in the future. It was also fantastic to be able to secure the services of one of my favourite vocalists, Anette Olzon, to be part of this song and it was a real pleasure to work with her."

Power Quest live (as special guest of Freedom Call):

February

22 – Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

23 – Sheffield, UK – Corporation

24 – Cannock, UK – The Station

25 – London, UK – Underworld

June

6 – Amplified Open Air Festival UK