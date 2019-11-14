POWER THEORY Debut "Draugr" Music Video

Power Theory have released a video for the new song "Draugr", featured on the band's new album, Force Of Will, out on December 6 via Pure Steel Records. Watch below.

Force Of Will tracklisting:

"Morior Invictus" (Intro)

"Force Of Will"

"Draugr"

"If Forever Ends Today"

"Mountain Of Death"

"Albion"

"Th13teen"

"Spitting Fire" (feat Piet Sielck of Iron Savior)

"Bringer Of Rain"

"Path Of Glory"

"Shadow Of Man"

"The Hill I Die On"

"Draugr" video:

"Mountain Of Death":

"Spitting Fire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jim Rutherford - vocals

Robert Ballinger Jr - guitars, backing vocals

Carlos Alvarez - guitars, backing vocals

Alan D'Angelo - bass, backing vocals

Johnny Sasso - drums, backing vocals