POWER THEORY Release Lyric Video For "Spitting Fire" Single Feat. IRON SAVIOR Singer PIET SIELCK

Power Theory have released a lyric video for the song "Spitting Fire", featured on the new album Force Of Will, out on December 6 via Pure Steel Records.

Showcasing a fiery vocal battle between singer Jim Rutherford and guest vocalist Piet Sielck of the legendary Iron Savior, this is just a taste of the monstrous riffage and epic melodies to be found on this forthcoming album. Watch the clip below.

Force Of Will tracklisting:

"Morior Invictus" (Intro)

"Force Of Will"

"Draugr"

"If Forever Ends Today"

"Mountain Of Death"

"Albion"

"Th13teen"

"Spitting Fire" (feat Piet Sielck of Iron Savior)

"Bringer Of Rain"

"Path Of Glory"

"Shadow Of Man"

"The Hill I Die On"

"Spitting Fire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jim Rutherford - vocals

Robert Ballinger Jr - guitars, backing vocals

Carlos Alvarez - guitars, backing vocals

Alan D'Angelo - bass, backing vocals

Johnny Sasso - drums, backing vocals