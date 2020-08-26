POWER THEORY Release "Mountain Of Death" Home Video
August 26, 2020, 3 minutes ago
Power Theory have released a "home video" for "Mountain Of Death", a track from the band's Force Of Will album, released last December via Pure Steel Records. Watch below:
Force Of Will album details follow.
Tracklisting:
"Morior Invictus" (Intro)
"Force Of Will"
"Draugr"
"If Forever Ends Today"
"Mountain Of Death"
"Albion"
"Th13teen"
"Spitting Fire" (feat Piet Sielck of Iron Savior)
"Bringer Of Rain"
"Path Of Glory"
"Shadow Of Man"
"The Hill I Die On"
"Draugr" video:
"Spitting Fire" lyric video:
Lineup:
Jim Rutherford - vocals
Robert Ballinger Jr - guitars, backing vocals
Carlos Alvarez - guitars, backing vocals
Alan D'Angelo - bass, backing vocals
Johnny Sasso - drums, backing vocals