POWER THEORY Release "Mountain Of Death" Home Video

Power Theory have released a "home video" for "Mountain Of Death", a track from the band's Force Of Will album, released last December via Pure Steel Records. Watch below:

Force Of Will album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Morior Invictus" (Intro)

"Force Of Will"

"Draugr"

"If Forever Ends Today"

"Mountain Of Death"

"Albion"

"Th13teen"

"Spitting Fire" (feat Piet Sielck of Iron Savior)

"Bringer Of Rain"

"Path Of Glory"

"Shadow Of Man"

"The Hill I Die On"

"Draugr" video:

"Spitting Fire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jim Rutherford - vocals

Robert Ballinger Jr - guitars, backing vocals

Carlos Alvarez - guitars, backing vocals

Alan D'Angelo - bass, backing vocals

Johnny Sasso - drums, backing vocals