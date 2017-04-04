POWER TRIP Frontman RILEY GALE Discusses His Lyrics - “Maybe Some Of It Is A Little Fantastical, But It Always Ties Back In To The Real World”; Video

In the new video below, Power Trip frontman Riley Gale talks to BangerTV's Daniel Dekay about keeping their sound catchy and raw and keeping your spirits up in a bleak world.

Power Trip's new video for "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" takes us front and centre, into the eye of what is guaranteed to be a perfect storm time and time again. The footage, captured at a spirited hometown show in Dallas melts with clips of political propaganda which encompass vocalist Riley Gale's lyrics that hone in on the devaluation of human life by those who've gained power through money and politics. The video was directed by Andy Capper (Vice, Noisey) with director of photography Joel Pront, and editor Andrew Betsch.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Arlene Francis Center - Santa Rosa, CA (with Destruction Unit, Mizery)

5 - Thee Stylehouse - Stockton, CA (with Mizery)

6 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA (with Destruction Unit, Primal Rite, Mizery)

7 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA (with Destruction Unit, Mizery)

8 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA (with Destruction Unit, Mizery)

9 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA (with Destruction Unit, Mizery)

10 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA (with Destruction Unit, Mizery)

11 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AS (with Destruction Unit, Mizery, Gatecreeper)

12 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ (with Destruction Unit, Mizery, Gatecreeper)

25 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

26 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

27 - Kraken STHLM - Stockholm, Sweden (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

28 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

29 - Flensburg - Magdeburg, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

30 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

May

1 - Underground - Koln, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

2 - SO36 - Berlin, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

4 - Kwadrat Club - Krakow, Poland (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

5 - Klub Fléda - Brno, Czech Republic (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

7 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

9 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

10 - Classic Grand - Glasgow, UK (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

11 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

12 - The Electric Ballroom - London, UK (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

13 - Le Glazart - Paris, France (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

14 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

16 - Espace André Malraux - Six Fours Les Plages, France (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

17 - L'Usine - Geneva, Switzerland (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

18 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

19 - NCO Club - Karlsruhe, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

20 - Backstage - München, Germany (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)

21 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands (with Napalm Death, Brujeria)