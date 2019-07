ARTE Concert has posted footage of Dallas,Texas-based thrashers Power Trip's full set from With Full Force XXVI, filmed on June 30 in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Soul Sacrifice"

"Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)"

"Firing Squad"

"Nightmare Logic"

"Crucifixation"

"Hornet's Nest"

"Murderer's Row"

"Waiting Around To Die"

"Manifest Decimation"