POWER TRIP – Singer RILEY GALE Dead At 35

Dallas thrash metallers Power Trip have announced their singer Riley Gale has died at the age of 35.

The band says in a statement: “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley, please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

“Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities.

“Signed, Riley’s Loving Family”

Gale was the singer of the band since its inception in 2008 and sang on their two full-length albums, 2013’s Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic.