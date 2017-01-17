POWER TRIP Streaming “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)” Track

Power Trip strikes again with the second single from their upcoming Nightmare Logic LP, "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)," as additional tour dates and preorders for the album are issued.

Lyricist/vocalist Riley Gale explains that "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" was written in relation to, "Christian European countries where it was common for the person sentenced to death to have a chance to repent. If they did, they were given a bag of coins, silver or alike. For if they were particularly vile or the executioner felt lazy, it may take more than one swing of that axe to get that person's head off and that kind of death is certainly one you'd want to be as painless as possible. Hence, the Executioner's Tax to ensure a strong, lights-out kind of death. It's more subtly an allegory about that being the motive for a lot of people these days and how the people that feed and heal us (The Executioner and The Priest). They love to get us addicted, fat, sick - so they can feed us, medicate us and nearly quite literally kill many of us. We pay for pleasure of making it taste good or being numb to it all. We are all slowly paying our way out and our lives are built around the Executioner's Tax - hopefully going out quick and easy. We subconsciously crave for our end, a spoiled one."



Power Trip proclaims "The Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" is the catchiest song they've ever written. The song hails from the band's highly-awaited sophomore release Nightmare Logic, which was produced by Arthur Rizk, engineered by Arthur Rizk and Matthew Barnhart, and mastered by Joel Grind.

Nightmare Logic is out February 24th on Southern Lord. Preorders for the album are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Soul Sacrifice”

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)”

“Firing Squad”

“Nightmare Logic”

“Waiting Around To Die”

“Ruination”

“If Not Us Then Who”

“Crucifixation”

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)”:

“Firing Squad”:

Power Trip hits the road again next month in support of the album. In addition to an East Coast run with Iron Reagan and others, the band has extended the tour up and down the West Coast with Destruction Unit and many more.

(Photo by: Renate Winter)