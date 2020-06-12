POWER TRIP Surprises Fans With Live In Seattle Album Out Now

Texas metal quintet Power Trip surprises fans this week by releasing a crushing new live album. Live In Seattle 05.28.18 was issued overnight through Dark Operative and is now streaming in its entirety on all digital platforms.

Live In Seattle 05.28.18 was recorded at Neumos while Power Trip was on their extensive tour with Sheer Mag, Red Death, and Fury. It has since been mixed and mastered by the band's front of house engineer, Zachary Rippy of Sound Signal Audio. Through their searing crossover delivery, Power Trip unloads some of the choice cuts from their discography including "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)", "Conditioned To Death", "Firing Squad", "Manifest Decimation", and more, with 11 pummeling tracks packed into an energetic 43-minute set.

Power Trip offers this release as a way of saying thank you to all supporters, friends, and allies over the years.

Tracklisting:

"Drown" (Intro)

"Divine Apprehension"

"Suffer No Fool"

"Soul Sacrifice"

"Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)"

"Crucifixation"

"Heretic's Fork"

"Conditioned To Death"

"Firing Squad"

"Manifest Decimation"

"Crossbreaker"

To support the band directly and take some of the sting out of numerous tours and live appearances being cancelled amidst the COVID-19 worldwide epidemic, digital purchases of the set are available via Power Trip's official Bandcamp page.

The set can be streamed now across all free and premium digital services. Find a comprehensive list of all the most popular music services for quick links here.