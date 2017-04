POWERFLO Featuring BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI, Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Launch First Video Teaser For Debut Album

Powerflo - the new band featuring former Fear Factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers and Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei - have released a first video teaser in support of their upcoming debut, to be released on June 23rd via New Damage Records.

The band also features Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Rogelio Lozano (Downset), and Brazilian drummer Fernando Schaefer. Powerflo's sound is described as a mix between Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Cypress Hill.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more details, coming soon.