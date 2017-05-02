POWERFLO Featuring BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI, Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Release “Resistance” Lyric Video

Powerflo - the new band featuring former Fear Factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers and Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei - have unleashed their first full track to the world; the lyric video for "Resistance" is available for streaming below.

"Resistance" is taken from Powerflo's forthcoming self-titled debut album, due out June 23rd via New Damage Records. To pre-order the album via iTunes, please click here; those who pre-order the album digitally will receive "Resistance" as an instant grat track.

To pre-order the album via New Damage Records, please click here and via Pledge Music here. Both New Damage and Pledge pre-orders include bundle options with various exclusive limited items including snapback caps, rolling papers, signed vinyl, test presses, exclusive performances and more.

Melding hip-hop, metal, punk, and rock into a potent offering, Powerflo lives up to its name. The vision of Grammy-Award-nominated multiplatinum Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog, downset guitarist Rogelio "Roy" Lozano, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei, ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, and Worst drummer Fernando Schaefer, Powerflo draws on their powerhouse resume to collectively smash boundaries with Powerflo. The album is produced by Josh Lynch and Billy Graziadei, mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Godsmack, Papa Roach, Helmet) and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Halford, Adrenaline Mob) at Maor Applebaum Mastering.

Of their new lyric video, Powerflo frontman Sen Dog commented, "We're here to make honest music. It's not about pleasing anybody or confirming anything. We're creating from a pure place. We worked our asses off. It's not a one-time thing. It's just the first Powerflo album. There's much more to come..."

Powerflo vocalist/guitarist Billy Graziadei added, "Getting our music out there has been a while in the making but I'm looking forward to finally having Powerflo in everyone's hands. We dropped a video for 'Resistance' first since it basically sums up how we all roll, living life on our terms! Our lives, our way, rising up against any force that stands against us. Next up, live Powerflo in your face like a shotgun blast!"

Tracklisting:

“My M.O.”

“Resistance”

“Where I Stay”

“Crushing That”

“Less Than A Human”

“The Grind”

“Victim Of Circumstance”

“Made It This Way”

“Finish The Game”

“Up And Out Of Me”

“Start A War”

“Resistance” lyric video:

The origins of Powerflo can be traced back over more than two decades as the members of the band would collaborate on numerous occasions. In addition to both Cypress Hill and Biohazard appearing on the landmark platinum-selling Judgment Night Soundtrack, Sen Dog delivered a cameo on Biohazard's State Of The World Address in 1993, while Christian both guested on Cypress Hill's chart-topping 2000 double-album Skulls & Bones, which Roy also guested on, and 2001's Stone Raiders in addition to performing with the group countless times. In 2015, longtime friend Roy played demos for Sen on a ride to the airport. The music immediately spoke to the rapper and thus Powerflo was born.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)