POWERFLO Premiere "The Grind" Video
May 18, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Metal / hip-hop all-stars Powerflo have premiered the video for their latest single, "The Grind". Powerflo's debut was released last summer via New Damage Records and the band has been on the grind this past year, making this track the perfect third single.
Of the song, guitarist Billy Graziadei (Biohazard) said, "We've been in the studio working on some new music for our next release, we're about to drop a new EP, and we're gonna hit Europe for the first time in June. We been stayin' on that grind."
The new EP Graziadei mentioned is the band's Bring That Shit Back EP which will be available via all digital retailers on June 1st, just a week before they hit the road for their European tour. Before they head out, though, you can catch them in Los Angeles on May 31st celebrating the new video with a screening and FREE show at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA. All tour dates are listed below.
May
31 - Hollywood, CA - Lucky Strike Live
June
9 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash Festival
14 - Graefenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force Festival
15 - Nicklesdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air (with Body Count)
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz
21 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
23 - Clisson, France - Hellfast
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
July
11 - Viviero, Spain - Resurrection Festival
13 - London, UK - Dome