POWERFLO Premiere "The Grind" Video

Metal / hip-hop all-stars Powerflo have premiered the video for their latest single, "The Grind". Powerflo's debut was released last summer via New Damage Records and the band has been on the grind this past year, making this track the perfect third single.

Of the song, guitarist Billy Graziadei (Biohazard) said, "We've been in the studio working on some new music for our next release, we're about to drop a new EP, and we're gonna hit Europe for the first time in June. We been stayin' on that grind."

The new EP Graziadei mentioned is the band's Bring That Shit Back EP which will be available via all digital retailers on June 1st, just a week before they hit the road for their European tour. Before they head out, though, you can catch them in Los Angeles on May 31st celebrating the new video with a screening and FREE show at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood, CA. All tour dates are listed below.

May

31 - Hollywood, CA - Lucky Strike Live

June

9 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash Festival

14 - Graefenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force Festival

15 - Nicklesdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air (with Body Count)

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz

21 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfast

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

July

11 - Viviero, Spain - Resurrection Festival

13 - London, UK - Dome



