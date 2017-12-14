POWERFLO Release “Less Than A Human” Video

After a jam-packed year which saw the release of their well-received self-titled full-length debut as well as several notable nationwide tours, explosive quintet Powerflo are proud to premiere their brand new video, “Less Than A Human”.

Powerflo’s full-length self-titled debut is out now and includes the track, “Less Than A Human”. It bowed at #15 on the Hard Rock chart, #17 on the Heatseekers chart and #54 on the Indie chart, respectively and has received rave reviews from the press.

Melding hip-hop, metal, punk, and rock into a potent offering, Powerflo lives up to its name. The vision of Grammy-Award-nominated multiplatinum Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog, downset guitarist Rogelio “Roy” Lozano, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei, ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, and Worst drummer Fernando Schaefer, Powerflo draws on their powerhouse resume to collectively smash boundaries with Powerflo. The album is produced by Billy Graziadei and Josh Lynch, mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Godsmack, Papa Roach, Helmet) and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Halford, Adrenaline Mob) at Maor Applebaum Mastering.

The origins of Powerflo can be traced back over more than two decades as the members of the band would collaborate on numerous occasions. In addition to both Cypress Hill and Biohazard appearing on the landmark platinum-selling Judgment Night Soundtrack, Sen Dog delivered a cameo on Biohazard's State Of The World Address in 1993, while Christian both guested on Cypress Hill's chart-topping 2000 double-album Skulls & Bones, which Roy also guested on, and 2001's Stone Raiders in addition to performing with the group countless times. In 2015, longtime friend Roy played demos for Sen on a ride to the airport. The music immediately spoke to the rapper and thus Powerflo was born.

