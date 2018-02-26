POWERFLO To Support PRONG On West Coast Tour Dates

After a highly-successful 2017 which saw the release of their well-received self-titled full-length debut as well as several nationwide tours with P.O.D. and Brujeria, the explosive band Powerflo will begin the 2018 touring cycle by hitting the road with heavy music legends Prong for a series of west coast tour dates. See below for those tour dates.

The band will also take its riveting live show to the global stage, playing several major festivals in Europe and more this June including the iconic Download Festival in the UK. Those dates are also included below. More United States tour dates will be announced shortly.

March

29 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

30 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar

April

2 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

3 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - headlining

Powerflo European dates:

June

9 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

14 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - With Full Force Festival

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

21 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

11 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

(Photo - Travis Shinn)