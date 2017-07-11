POWERFLO - “Where I Stay” Music Video Streaming

Metal/hip-hop all-stars, Powerflo, have released a video for “Where I Stay”, a track from their self-titled debut album, out now via New Damage Records. The video is a love letter to the band's hometown of Los Angeles and its alternative cultures.

Of the new video, Powerflo's Sen Dog commented, "The video is a look into the car and motorcycle cultures in the Los Angeles area where some of the most recognized low riders, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and tattoo artists have helped bring these worlds to light. The video is a great representation of the city we love and call home".

The band's self-titled album charted at #15 on the Hard Rock chart, #17 on the Heatseekers chart and #54 on the Indie chart, respectively. The band is currently on the road for a short run of west coast dates supporting P.O.D. Please see below for remaining tour dates.

July

11 - Bakersfield, CA - Bryders

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

13 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

August

4 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

The origins of Powerflo can be traced back over more than two decades as the members of the band would collaborate on numerous occasions. In addition to both Cypress Hill and Biohazard appearing on the landmark platinum-selling Judgment Night Soundtrack, Sen Dog delivered a cameo on Biohazard's State Of The World Address in 1993, while Christian both guested on Cypress Hill's chart-topping 2000 double-album Skulls & Bones, which Roy also guested on, and 2001's Stone Raiders in addition to performing with the group countless times. In 2015, longtime friend Roy played demos for Sen on a ride to the airport. The music immediately spoke to the rapper and thus Powerflo was born.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)