POWERGLOVE - New Album Available; Cover Of "Under The Sea" From The Litttle Mermaid Featuring DRAGONFORCE Vocalist MARC HUDSON Streaming

Powerglove have released their new full length album, Continue?. Video Games and speed metal together as one as the band takes on Kirby, MegaMan 3, Street Fighter, Chrono Trigger and many more. One fun atypical track on the album is "Under The Sea" (yes, from The Little Mermaid) which is included instrumental and with Marc Hudson from DragonForce.

Tracklisting is as follows:

"Kraid's Lair" (Super Metroid)

"Under the Sea" (feat. Marc Hudson from Dragonforce)

"Snake Man" (Megaman 3)(feat. Matt Pigott)

"Kirby" (feat. Reece Miller) (Kirby’s Dream Land)

"Guile's Theme" (Street Fighter)

"Mario Minor 2" (feat. Matt Pigott)

"Highwind Takes to the Skies" (Final Fantasy VII)

"MegaMan 3 Intro"

"Clockwork" (Castlevania III)

"Spark Mandrill" (Megaman X)(feat. Carmine Silano )

"J-E-N-O-V-A" (Final Fantasy VII)

"Chrono Trigger" (Medley)

"Ninja Gaiden" (feat. Kana Dehara)

"Acoustic Medley"

"Under the Sea" (Instrumental)

Check out "Under The Sea" featuring Marc Hudson from Dragonforce below.

Continue? is available for digital purchase through iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.