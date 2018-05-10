POWERMAN 5000 And PSYCHOSTICK Confirmed For Summer Of Screams Tour

Powerman 5000 and Psychotic have been revealed as the first two bands to participate in the inaugural Summer Of Screams Tour, presented by Scream Factory and Dread Central, which will take place August 17th - September 15th.

Powerman 5000 will be performing on the September 2nd - September 15th dates, while Psychostick will be a part of the tour August 17th - August 31st.

Stay tuned till May 14th, when we reveal the next artist that will be performing on the Summer Of Screams Tour. Dates and venues for the tour will be announced June 4th.