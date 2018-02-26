POWERMAN 5000 Announces New Wave Tour 2018
February 26, 2018, 12 hours ago
With 2018 underway, Powerman 5000 is back with the second leg of the New Wave Tour. The tour kicks off in Lubbock, Texas, and makes its way through the Southern part of the US, including two iHeart Radio shows (98 Rockfest and Earthday Birthday) in Florida, and ends on the West Coast in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Come see Powerman play hits from the New Wave album, as well as many all-time favorites. Tickets are on sale now. For the most up to date information, visit Powerman's official Facebook page.
Dates:
April
10 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
13 - Tyler, TX - Clicks
14 - Dallas, TX - Trees
15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
18 - Dustin, FL - Club LA
19 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior
20 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest
21 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday
22 - Cape Coral, FL - Rack 'Em Billiards
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
25 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
26 - Wilmington, NC - The Reel Cafe
27 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina
28 - Philadephia, PA - Voltage Lounge
29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
May
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
3 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
4 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
6 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room