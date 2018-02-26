POWERMAN 5000 Announces New Wave Tour 2018

With 2018 underway, Powerman 5000 is back with the second leg of the New Wave Tour. The tour kicks off in Lubbock, Texas, and makes its way through the Southern part of the US, including two iHeart Radio shows (98 Rockfest and Earthday Birthday) in Florida, and ends on the West Coast in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Come see Powerman play hits from the New Wave album, as well as many all-time favorites. Tickets are on sale now. For the most up to date information, visit Powerman's official Facebook page.

Dates:

April

10 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Tyler, TX - Clicks

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

18 - Dustin, FL - Club LA

19 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior

20 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest

21 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday

22 - Cape Coral, FL - Rack 'Em Billiards

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

25 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

26 - Wilmington, NC - The Reel Cafe

27 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

28 - Philadephia, PA - Voltage Lounge

29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

May

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

3 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

4 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

6 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room