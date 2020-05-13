POWERMAN 5000 Covers THE GO-GO'S Hit "We Got The Beat" (Teaser Video); Band Reunites With TONY HAWK

Powerman 5000 have announced that a reimagining of the classic ‘80s new wave smash, “We Got The Beat”, will be included on their upcoming album The Noble Rot. “We Got The Beat” was originally released in 1981 as part of The Go-Go’s multi-platinum debut album, Beauty And The Beat.

Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One commented, “Oddly enough, The Go-Go’s are a main reason why I started playing music. I distinctly remember listening to Beauty And The Beat at my friend’s house when it first came out. The clarity and simplicity of the songs inspired me. I remember saying to my friend, ‘We could do this. We should start a band.’ Not long after, I put together my first punk band in high school.”

Regarding their spin on the song, Spider continued, “Our version is quite different than the original. People don’t realize how clever the lyrics are to that song. They think it’s just a song about dancing. I always connected with the idea of being young and lost and surrendering to conformity. We tried to give it a more ominous tone to match that message.”

Check out the teaser video for PM5K’s version of “We Got The Beat” below:

“We Got the Beat” will be a part of Powerman 5000’s upcoming album The Noble Rot, which will be release this year through Cleopatra Records.

In other news, Powerman 5000 is proud to be a part of the recently announced remastered versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 coming to gaming platforms this September. The Tony Hawk franchise has been much loved by music fans for their use of authentic, energetic punk rock, alternative and indie rock songs, and PM5K’s smash hit “When Worlds Collide” is a highlight among the many other skate anthems featured in the game including tracks by Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Primus, Rage Against The Machine and more.