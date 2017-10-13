POWERMAN 5000 Release “Cult Leader” Music Video

Powerman 5000 have released the music video for “Cult Leader”, giving fans another taste of their upcoming New Wave album, available everywhere October 27th via Pavement Entertainment.

“Cult Leader” pumps up the propaganda with the ultimate theme song for the Follow Me Age. The song also makes a commentary on society’s modern vices.

According to vocalist Spider One, “We live in a culture of cults. It's not just Charles Mason or Jim Jones anymore. It's Trump, Taylor Swift, Kardashian, Kilo f**king Ren or whatever! It's social media. Subscribe! Like! Follow! Follow! Follow! I'm just throwing my hat into the ring to be your Cult Leader. #drinkthekoolaid”

New Wave is PM5K’s eleventh official release since forming in 1992 and continues the strides and success from their platinum-selling album Tonight The Stars Revolt! to their most recent chart-topping single in 2014, “How to Be A Human”.

Pavement Entertainment will launch a special Powerman 5000 New Wave Bundle. The bundle will include a hand-signed copy of the album, as well as an exclusive PM5K limited edition t-shirt. Supplies are limited to 500 and are available only with the pre-order bundle. iTunes and merch pre-order links below.

Tracklisting:

“Footsteps And Voices”

“Hostage”

“Sid Vicious In A Dress”

“David F**king Bowie”

“Cult Leader”

“No White Flags”

“Thank God”

“Die On Your Feet”

“Get A Life”

“Run For Your Life”

“Sid Vicious In A Dress” video:

Pre-Order links:

- iTunes

- Apple Music

- PM5K New Wave Bundle

In support of the upcoming album, New Wave, Powerman 5000 announces the first leg of a worldwide tour that will last through the end of 2018. The band will first hit the West Coast, hosting their record release party on October 26th at the world famous Whisky A Go Go. Afterward, come visit the Powerman 5000 booth at LA Comic Con. The convention takes place from October 27th-29th at the LA Convention Center.

Dates:

October

20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corozon

24 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock Live

31 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

November

2 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

4 - Austin, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Houston, TX - Dirty Dog

8 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus

15 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge