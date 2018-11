Powerman 5000 have released a video for "Footsteps And Voices", a track from their New Wave album, released in October 2017 via Pavement Entertainment. Watch below.

New Wave is PM5K’s eleventh official release since forming in 1992 and continues the strides and success from their platinum-selling album Tonight The Stars Revolt! to their most recent chart-topping single in 2014, “How to Be A Human”.