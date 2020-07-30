POWERMAN 5000 Release Teaser For Upcoming "Brave New World" Music Video

Industrial metal icons, Powerman 5000, will release a video for their new single, "Brave New World", on August 12. Check out a teaser below:

Welcome to the Brave new world, the same as the old scared world! #powerman5000 pic.twitter.com/7vRj48sPgV — Spider One (@therealSpider1) July 30, 2020

"Brave New World" is featured on the band's new album, The Noble Rot, available everywhere August 28 on digital, CD and vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone"

"Brave New World"

"Play God Or Play Dead"

"Black Lipstick"

"Special Effects"

"Let The Insects Rule"

"Movie Blood"

"Strange People Doing Strange Things"

"We Got The Beat"

"VHS"

"Black Lipstick" video: