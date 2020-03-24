POWERMAN 5000 Signs With Cleopatra Records, New Album In The Fall

LA-based indie label, Cleopatra Records, has announced the signing of industrial metal superstars, Powerman 5000. Fronted by the creative mastermind Spider One, the band will launch a new album later this year and tour in support of the release both in the US and overseas.

Most notably known for their 1999 smash hit album Tonight The Stars Revolt, which included the explosive, culture-shocking single “When Worlds Collide,” PM5K have been building a catalog of solid, creatively adventurous albums that range from punk to space rock to a covers album that saw the band re-visioning tracks by T.Rex, Devo and INXS. In fact, it was this latter project, 2011’s Copies, Clones & Replicants, that first brought PM5K into the orbit of Cleopatra Records. But now this partnership is set to hit another level with the release of a brand new, all original studio album later this year.

PM5K frontman Spider proclaims “We are incredibly excited to partner with Cleopatra Records for our latest release The Noble Rot. We feel like we have put together our most diverse and interesting record ever. All boxes have been checked in the strange universe that is Powerman 5000 with this one, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Brian Perera, owner of Cleopatra Records, declares “We’ve been fans of Powerman 5000 for years, watching how they have stuck to their guns throughout their career and maintained a high level of creative ambition and risk. They are a rare breed of electronic/industrial metal bands who have crossed over and gained fans from multiple genres. This new album is really going to shock the world and we are honored to be releasing it!”