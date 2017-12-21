POWERMAN 5000 Vocalist SPIDER ONE - "I Always Liked My Heroes To Feel Like They Came From Someplace That I Didn't Know Existed... DAVID BOWIE Was The Ultimate Example Of That"; Audio

In this episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl interviews Spider One from Powerman 5000. Topics include the New Wave album, songwriting, touring, TV production, Star Trek and much more.

Listen to "TM 715 Powerman 5000" on Spreaker.

Powerman 5000's new album, New Wave, is out now via Pavement Entertainment. New Wave is PM5K’s eleventh official release since forming in 1992 and continues the strides and success from their platinum-selling album Tonight The Stars Revolt! to their most recent chart-topping single in 2014, “How to Be A Human”.

Order links:

- iTunes

- Apple Music

- PM5K New Wave Bundle