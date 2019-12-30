POWERSQUAD Streaming Cover Of SONATA ARCTICA's "Cold"; Mysterizer Album On The Way

Ukranian symphonic power metallers, Powersquad, are streaming their new single, a cover of Sonata Arctica's "Cold". Listen below, and get a free download of the single here.

Mastermind Dimitriy Pavlovskiy states: "Our upcoming opus, Mysterizer, is in progress, but before the next album, we decided to present a cover version for the one latest songs from Sonata Arctica, 'Cold', from their latest release Talviyö! But we mixed it with the sound of Ecliptica, their first album. :) I think everybody agrees with the fact that Sonata Arctica have released weak albums the last few years. So, this is what SA fans deserve. :D

"Also, this is an announcement of a new Powersquad singer - Vitalii Popfalushi! He did a monstrous job on the album, I am really happy to work with this guy! We sang this song together, but he did all the vocals on the next Powersquad album, giving me more freedom to explore new virtuosisms in guitar playing.

"Bass guitar also tracked by Vitalii - he also plays bass in a band called Toni Lucifer."

The fourth Powersquad album will be released in mid-2020, so stay tuned for updates.