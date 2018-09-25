POWERWOLF Announce The Sacrament Of Sin Tour 2019
Powerwolf will be heavily touring all over Europe from October on. Tickets are selling fast and lots of shows are sold out for weeks and even months to come already. Time to reveal further tour dates for France, Spain, the UK as well as one German show in January 2019. Find all dates listed below and get your tickets now.
October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
25 – Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 – Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)
4 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)
7 - Milan, Italy Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)
12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3
21 - Bristol, UK - Swx
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public
24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club
26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium
Powerwolf released The Sacrament Of Sin worldwide back in July 20th via Napalm Records. Order here.
The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:
"Fire & Forgive"
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"
"Killers With The Cross"
"Incense And Iron"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Stossgebet"
"Nightside Of Siberia"
"The Sacrament Of Sin"
"Venom Of Venus"
"Nighttime Rebel"
"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"
"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)
"Killers With The Cross" video:
"Incense And Iron" lyric video:
"Fire & Forgive" video:
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" video: