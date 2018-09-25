POWERWOLF Announce The Sacrament Of Sin Tour 2019

Powerwolf will be heavily touring all over Europe from October on. Tickets are selling fast and lots of shows are sold out for weeks and even months to come already. Time to reveal further tour dates for France, Spain, the UK as well as one German show in January 2019. Find all dates listed below and get your tickets now.

October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

25 – Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 – Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)

4 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)

7 - Milan, Italy Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)

12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux

17 - Rouen, France - Le 106

19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3

21 - Bristol, UK - Swx

22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill

24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall

23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club

26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium

Powerwolf released The Sacrament Of Sin worldwide back in July 20th via Napalm Records. Order here.

The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:

"Fire & Forgive"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Incense And Iron"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Stossgebet"

"Nightside Of Siberia"

"The Sacrament Of Sin"

"Venom Of Venus"

"Nighttime Rebel"

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"

"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)

"Killers With The Cross" video:

"Incense And Iron" lyric video:

"Fire & Forgive" video:

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" video: