POWERWOLF Celebrate Best Of The Blessed Album Release With New Version Of Ultimate Festival Hymn "Resurrection By Erection"; Lyric Video

Today, Powerwolf are celebrating the release of their Best Of The Blessed album. And this special record isn't just another Best Of album: Best Of The Blessed is featuring 16 metal anthems and timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape, and includes several new versions of hits such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Werewolves of Armenia”, “Sanctified with Dynamite”, or the most celebrated festival hymn of all time, “Resurrection by Erection”.

To celebrate their new album and last year's 15th band anniversary in glorious style, the high priests of metal have just premiered a lyric video to the brand new version of the ultimate sing-along classic, which belongs into every Powerwolf live set of their phenomenal stage performances.

Says Matthew Greywolf: "Today is the day - finally Best Of The Blessed is available! Let's celebrate this day with a brand new lyric video to the new version of 'Resurrection by Erection'!"

Best Of The Blessed is available here.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood "(New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"

"Sanctified With Dynamite":

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (2019) video: