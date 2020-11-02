POWERWOLF Issues Songwriting Update - "It's Been An Intense And Wild Ride In These Troubled Times"

Months before the entire world had been shaken to the core by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, Powerwolf had gone back to the drawing board to work on ideas for the successor of their album, The Sacrament Of Sin (2018). Today, the band issued an update about the ongoing songwriting sessions.

"It‘s been an intense and wild ride in these troubled times, but no moonless night can hold back the wolves from hunting & howling: As of now, we have finished the songwriting and pre-production for the upcoming album and we‘re quite sure of having crafted a wild and adventurous piece of wolfish metal music, with plenty of tunes eagerly howling to be celebrated together with you all! Attila and Matthew have just recorded the last bits of the demos and we can hardly hold back our enthusiasm about the new stuff.

"We will enter the studio starting in December, once again teaming up with both Joost van den Broek and Jens Bogren to carve this wolfish manifest in stone.

Expect the album to be released in summer 2021."

More details to be revealed soon.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)