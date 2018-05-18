POWERWOLF Launch New Teaser For Upcoming "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend" Music Video

Powerwolf have released a new teaser for the upcoming music video for "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend", the first single from their new album. Watch below:

The upcoming Powerwolf studio album The Sacrament Of Sin definitely holds some surprises for you. The special edition comes as 3CD earbook edition with studio album, a covers album and an orchestral album.

After having released the initial info and details on top-level guests for the cover album, it's now time to unveil the artwork and tracklisting of Communio Lupatuml. This cover album features the biggest Powerwolf hits covered by international stars of the metal scene.

Communio Lupatum tracklisting:

"Sacred & Wild" - Epica

"We Drink Your Blood" - Saltatio Mortis

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" - Caliban

"Resurrection By Erection" - Battle Beast

"Night Of The Werewolves" - Heaven Shall Burn

"The Evil Made Me Do It" - Kadavar

"Let There Be Night" - Kissin' Dynamite

"Amen & Attack" - Mille Petrozza (Kreator) & Marc Görtz (Caliban)

"Army Of The Night" - Amaranthe

"Nata vimpi cvrmi da / Ira Sancti (When the Saints Are Going Wild)" - Eluveitie

The Sacrament Of Sin is available as:

Regular Editions:

- 2 x 1 CD Mediabook (36 pages+ 24 pages)

- 1 CD Jewelcase

- 1 LP Gatefold black

Special Editions:

- 1 LP Gatefold green

- 1 LP Gatefold gold

- "Priest-Edition": 3-CD Earbook (Regular-, Cover-, & Orchester Album) + Metal Cross (14 x 10 cm, Antique Copper Look) + Manipel (Preacher Scarf - 150 x 16 cm, Cotton with Embroidered Logo)

Deluxe Hardcover Box (Only Non-Europe):

- 3-CD Earbook (28 x 28 cm, 80 Seiten) incl. Bonus Track (Earbook Exclusive) + Cover Album (Cover Songs – 10 POWERWOLF Hits performed by Various Artists) + Bonus Album (Orchestral Songs – Earbook Exclusive)

- 1-LP in Gatefold (Gold)

- Bonus 1-LP in Silver (Cover Songs – Deluxe Box Exclusive)

- Cover Flag (150 x 100 cm)

- 5 Signed Photo Cards

- Cotton Bag

- Sticker

Pre-order here.

The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:

"Fire & Forgive"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Incense And Iron"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Stossgebet"

"Nightside Of Siberia"

"The Sacrament Of Sin"

"Venom Of Venus"

"Nighttime Rebel"

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"

"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)

Tour dates:

June

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Rock Marathon Festival

12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

August

3 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest

10 - Villena, Spain - ESP Leyendas Del Rock

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

17 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12 - London, England - Koko

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle