POWERWOLF Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast live streamed performances from the 2018 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival from Dinkelsbühl. Watch Powerwolf's full set from the festival, below.

Setlist:

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Army Of The Night"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

"Dead Boys Don't Cry"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Let There Be Night"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"Fire And Forgive"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Lupus Dei"

Upcoming Powerwolf tour dates are listed below:

October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

25 - Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)

7 - Milan, Italy Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)

12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux

17 - Rouen, France - Le 106

19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3

21 - Bristol, UK - Swx

22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill

24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall

23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club

26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium