POWERWOLF Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
October 17, 2018, 14 minutes ago
WDR Rockpalast live streamed performances from the 2018 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival from Dinkelsbühl. Watch Powerwolf's full set from the festival, below.
Setlist:
"Blessed & Possessed"
"Army Of The Night"
"Incense & Iron"
"Amen & Attack"
"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"
"Dead Boys Don't Cry"
"Armata Strigoi"
"Let There Be Night"
"All We Need Is Blood"
"Fire And Forgive"
"Werewolves Of Armenia"
"Resurrection By Erection"
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Lupus Dei"
Upcoming Powerwolf tour dates are listed below:
October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
25 - Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)
7 - Milan, Italy Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)
12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3
21 - Bristol, UK - Swx
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public
24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club
26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium