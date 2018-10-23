POWERWOLF Premiers "The Sacrament Of Sin" Music Video

Powerwolf is one of the most successful bands in Germany and definitely one of the hottest acts in metal. Their #1 chart entries, gold records and numerous sold out headlining shows on their upcoming tour speak for themselves.

Their latest studio album, The Sacrament Of Sin, cannot be ignored. Today one of their catchiest songs is being released as a powerful music video as only Powerwolf can. Watch the official video for the album's title track, below:

Upcoming Powerwolf tour dates are listed below:

October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

25 - Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)

7 - Milan, Italy Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)

12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux

17 - Rouen, France - Le 106

19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3

21 - Bristol, UK - Swx

22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill

24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall

23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club

26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium