POWERWOLF Premiers "The Sacrament Of Sin" Music Video
October 23, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Powerwolf is one of the most successful bands in Germany and definitely one of the hottest acts in metal. Their #1 chart entries, gold records and numerous sold out headlining shows on their upcoming tour speak for themselves.
Their latest studio album, The Sacrament Of Sin, cannot be ignored. Today one of their catchiest songs is being released as a powerful music video as only Powerwolf can. Watch the official video for the album's title track, below:
Upcoming Powerwolf tour dates are listed below:
October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
25 - Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof (Sold Out)
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Sold Out)
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater (Sold Out)
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin (Sold Out)
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra (Sold Out)
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Sold Out)
7 - Milan, Italy Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar (Sold Out)
12 - London, UK - Koko (Sold Out)
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event-Halle
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
January (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3
21 - Bristol, UK - Swx
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public
24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club
26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium