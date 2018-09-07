POWERWOLF Release "Killers With The Cross" Music Video
September 7, 2018, 2 hours ago
Powerwolf have released a video for "Killers With The Cross", a track from their new album The Sacrament Of Sin.
Powerwolf's Falk Maria Schlegel states: "With the song 'Killers With The Cross' we made a video for one of my absolute favourite songs from our new album The Sacrament Of Sin. I have to tell you, it has been great and we had a lot of fun on the set and we are super happy with the result!"
Powerwolf released The Sacrament Of Sin worldwide on July 20th via Napalm Records. Order here.
The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:
"Fire & Forgive"
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"
"Killers With The Cross"
"Incense And Iron"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Stossgebet"
"Nightside Of Siberia"
"The Sacrament Of Sin"
"Venom Of Venus"
"Nighttime Rebel"
"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"
"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)
"Incense And Iron" lyric video:
"Fire & Forgive" video:
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" video:
Tour dates:
October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
6 - Vienna, Austria - Aren
7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
12 - London, England - Koko
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle