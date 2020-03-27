POWERWOLF Release New Version Of “Werewolves of Armenia”; Lyric Video

2019 marked the 15th anniversary of German modern heavy metal band, Powerwolf. Of course, the ultimate high priests of heavy metal are celebrating their triumphant history in glorious style.

Set for a summer release on June 3 via Napalm Records, Best Of The Blessed isn't just another "best of" album. Featuring 16 metal anthems the band is known and loved for, Best Of The Blessed will include several brand new versions of hits such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Werewolves Of Armenia”, “Sanctified With Dynamite”, and the most celebrated festival hymn of all time, “Resurrection By Erection”.

Plus, if you cannot get enough of Powerwolf's captivating live sound, this must-have magnum opus will also include 14 live tracks. The available Earbook and LP Box Edition will provide even more of Powerwolf's incredible live sound.

Today, the band release a lyric video for the brand new version of the all-time classic, “Werewolves Of Armenia”. The essential psalm, cut from the Bible of the Beast, Powerwolf's pathbreaking 2009 album, has not only become one of the ultimate heavy metal hymns of modern times, but in celebration of the band's 15th anniversary, Powerwolf have re-arranged and re-mastered this epic, thunderous hit in glorious style, to create a new, majestic soundtrack.

"We are proud to share this newly recorded version of 'Werewolves Of Armenia' with you all. 'Werewolves Of Armenia' has become one of the most popular songs in our live shows ever since its release on Bible of the Beast in 2009,” the band comments. "Over the years we have slightly developed the song further and further in countless live shows, and this new version, to us, has this extra kick and power this song gained over the years. It feels pretty close to how this song works in the live situation with all of you singing and partying along. Hope this new version can give you all some wolfish power in these hard times!"

Best Of The Blessed will be released on June 3 via Napalm Records, and the pre-sale is underway here.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood "(New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (2019) video: